Australia's Woodside Energy posts 10% fall in quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

July 18, 2023 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair and Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Wednesday reported a 10% fall in its second-quarter revenue, as higher output failed to compensate for softer pricing of liquefied natural gas.

The country's top independent oil and gas explorer said revenue for the three months ended June 30, came in at $3.08 billion, compared with $3.44 billion a year ago and missing a UBS estimate of $3.33 billion.

