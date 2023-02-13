Australia's Woodside Energy plans maintenance on key LNG projects

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Tuesday it will undertake planned maintenance activities across several of its key liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, including the Pluto LNG project, this year.

The maintenance activity at the Pluto LNG project in Western Australia will start in the second quarter and last about four weeks, while the turnaround at the North West Shelf LNG Train 1 is also around four weeks but in the third quarter, Woodside said.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

