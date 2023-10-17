Australia's Woodside Energy narrows full-year production outlook

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX on Wednesday narrowed its full-year production forecast range, while posting a 6% sequential rise in third-quarter revenue helped by a production ramp-up at major plants.

The country's top independent oil and gas explorer now expects to produce 183-188 million barrels of oil equivalent for the year compared to its previous forecast of 180–190 MMboe.

The company said revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $3.26 billion compared with $3.08 billion posted in the June quarter.

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.