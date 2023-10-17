News & Insights

Australia's Woodside Energy narrows fiscal 2023 production outlook

October 17, 2023 — 06:22 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain and Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX on Wednesday narrowed its full-year production forecast range, while posting a 6% sequential rise in third-quarter revenue due to increased output at its major plants.

The country's top independent oil and gas explorer now expects to produce 183-188 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) for the year, compared with its previous forecast of 180–190 MMboe.

The Perth-based company also reported revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 of $3.26 billion, compared with $3.08 billion posted in the June quarter. That missed a consensus estimate of $3.34 billion, according to RBC.

The company recorded an average realised price of $60.2 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the September quarter, lower than $102 per boe last year.

