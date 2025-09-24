Markets
WDS

Australia's Woodside Energy Inks 9-Year LNG Supply Deal With Turkey's BOTAS

September 24, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Turkey's Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima A.S. (BOTAS) and Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. on Wednesday signed an LNG Heads of Agreement under which Woodside will supply BOTAS a total of approximately 5.8 billion cubic meters natural gas equivalent of LNG for up to nine years starting from 2030.

The agreement will see the supply of LNG, primarily from Louisiana LNG in the United States, which establishes a connection across continents.

The two companies have already expressed their intention to expand the relationship beyond a proposed LNG sales agreement and build a strategic cooperation in the wider region.

The supply arrangement is subject to the parties entering a binding sales and purchase agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.