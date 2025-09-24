Australia's Woodside Energy Inks 9-Year LNG Supply Deal With Turkey's BOTAS

(RTTNews) - Turkey's Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima A.S. (BOTAS) and Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. on Wednesday signed an LNG Heads of Agreement under which Woodside will supply BOTAS a total of approximately 5.8 billion cubic meters natural gas equivalent of LNG for up to nine years starting from 2030.

The agreement will see the supply of LNG, primarily from Louisiana LNG in the United States, which establishes a connection across continents.

The two companies have already expressed their intention to expand the relationship beyond a proposed LNG sales agreement and build a strategic cooperation in the wider region.

The supply arrangement is subject to the parties entering a binding sales and purchase agreement.

