Australia's Woodside Energy first-half profit up, but misses estimates

Scarborough development was 38% complete

Record first half production

Declares interim dividend of 80 cents per share

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX on Tuesday reported a 4.2% jump in first-half profit, underpinned by record high production levels following full contribution from BHP Group's petroleum assets.

The company became a top-10 global independent oil and gas producer after its merger with BHP's petroleum arm was finalised in 2022.

Oil and natural gas prices, which soared to record highs last year in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, lost momentum in the first half but remained above the long-term average price levels.

Woodside reported a first-half total production of 91.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), a record for the company.

The country's top independent gas producer said underlying net profit after tax was $1.90 billion for the six months ended June 30, down from $1.82 billion a year earlier and also missing a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

It announced an interim dividend of 80 cents per share, falling short of consensus estimates of 86 cents per share.

"Our strong financial performance and focus on disciplined capital management has enabled us to maintain our interim dividend payout ratio through the cycle," CEO Meg O'Neill said.

The company continued to progress work at its major facilities with the $12 billion Scarborough liquefied natural gas (LNG) project now 38% complete.

Gas from Scarborough will feed Woodside's Pluto LNG plant, and the first LNG cargo is targeted for 2026. The Scarborough gas field development and Pluto LNG plant expansion together make up Woodside's biggest growth project.

The results come at a time when Woodside and Chevron CVX.N are locked in a dispute over pay and job security with about 700 workers at four facilities in Australia. These plants produce more than a tenth of the world's liquefied natural gas.

