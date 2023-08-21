News & Insights

WDS

Australia's Woodside Energy first-half profit up, but misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 21, 2023 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Tuesday reported a 4.2% jump in first-half profit, underpinned by resilient liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and upbeat production levels.

The country's top independent gas producer said underlying net profit after tax came in at $1.90 billion for the six months ended June. 30, missing a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Woodside reported underlying net profit after tax of $1.82 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.