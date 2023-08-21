Australia's Woodside Energy first-half profit up, but misses estimates

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Tuesday reported a 4.2% jump in first-half profit, underpinned by resilient liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and upbeat production levels.

The country's top independent gas producer said underlying net profit after tax came in at $1.90 billion for the six months ended June. 30, missing a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Woodside reported underlying net profit after tax of $1.82 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.