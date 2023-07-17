Australia's Woodside delays Sangomar first barrel to mid-2024, flags higher costs

Adds details on project delay in paragraph 3, CEO quote in paragraph 4, background in paragraphs 5-6

July 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX said on Tuesday it expected the first barrel of oil from the Senegal Sangomar project in Africa to flow through by mid-2024, compared with the initial target of late 2023.

Woodside, which holds 82% of the oil and gas field being developed off West African country Senegal, also hiked the project cost to a range of $4.9 billion-$5.2 billion, an increase of 7%-13% from the prior estimate of $4.6 billion.

The delay comes in the wake of unexpected remedial work needed on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility of the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 project.

"We have taken the prudent decision to have the remedial work conducted while the FPSO remains at the shipyard in Singapore," Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said in a statement.

The company, one of the world's top 10 independent oil and gas producers, noted that the overall project was 88% complete as of June 30 and said any change in the project schedule had no impact on its production guidance for 2023.

Separately, Woodside has started marketing a new African crude oil from Sangomar just as Europe is seeking new supplies to replace sanctioned Russian oil amid extended global output cuts into 2024.

