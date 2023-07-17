Australia's Woodside delays Sangomar first barrel to mid-2024, flags higher costs

July 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Tuesday the first barrel of oil from the Senegal Sangomar project in Africa was now expected to flow through by mid-2024, compared with the initial target of late 2023.

Woodside, which holds 82% of the oil and gas field being developed off West African country Senegal, also hiked the project cost to a range of $4.9 billion-$5.2 billion, an increase of 7%-13% from the prior estimate of $4.6 billion.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.