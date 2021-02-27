Australia's Woodside cuts presence in Myanmar amid post-coup violence

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX said on Saturday it was cutting its presence in Myanmar amid concerns over violence by security forces against protesters demonstrating against the Feb. 1 military coup.

"We have watched with growing concern since the events of 1 February 2021. Woodside supports the people of Myanmar and we hope to see a peaceful journey to democracy," the company said in a statement on its website.

"We are reducing our presence in country and expect full de-mobilisation of our offshore exploration drilling team over the coming weeks."

(Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by William Mallard)

