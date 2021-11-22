BHP

Australia's Woodside approves $12 bln investment for Scarborough

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Woodside Petroleum said on Monday it has approved $12 billion as the final investment decision for its Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 liquefied natural gas project.

Woodside's share of investment in the project, which is co-owned by BHP Group, is $6.9 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

