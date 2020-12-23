Australia's Woodside and North West Shelf partners sign deals to process gas

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and its North West Shelf LNG venture partners executed two agreements to process gas through the project's facilities in Western Australia, the gas producer said on Wednesday.

The Perth-based firm said the North West Shelf facilities will process about 7.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over five years from the Waitsia Gas Project Stage 2, owned jointly by Beach Energy BPT.AX and Japan's Mitsui & Co 8031.T.

The project partners also signed a three-year deal to process about three million tonnes of LNG and 24.7 petajoules of domestic gas at the project's Karratha gas plant under a deal signed with Woodside Burrup, a unit of the company.

"The processing of third-party gas resources will unlock further value for the NWS Project," Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said.

"It will provide new revenue and LNG exports from the NWS Project, add to Western Australia's domestic gas supplies from Pluto and help underpin Australia's economic recovery."

Woodside's partners on the North West Shelf project include units of BHP Group BHP.AX, BP BP.L, Chevron CVX.N and Shell RDSa.L.

The agreements mark a major step in transforming the Karratha gas plant into a third-party gas tolling facility and secure gas to fill processing capacity, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

