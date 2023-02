Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's WiseTech Global Ltd WTC.AX said on Friday it will acquire U.S.-based intermodal rail solutions provider Blume Global for $414 million, as the logistics software maker looks to expand its footprint.

