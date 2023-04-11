Australia's Whitehaven trims annual coal output view

April 11, 2023 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX, Australia's largest independent coal miner, said on Wednesday it expects lower production for the 2023 fiscal year due to labour shortages and additional constraints at its Maules Creek mine.

The company now expects managed run-of-mine coal production between 18.0 million tonnes (Mt) and 19.2 Mt for the year, down from a previous guidance of between 19.0 Mt and 20.4 Mt.

