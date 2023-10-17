News & Insights

Australia's Whitehaven set to buy BHP's Queensland coal mines - AFR

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 17, 2023 — 05:35 pm EDT

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX has emerged as the winning bidder to buy BHP Group's BHP.AX Daunia and Blackwater coal mines in Queensland, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to be announced as early as Wednesday, the report said.

BHP and Whitehaven did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Whitehaven had earlier said it was participating in a sale process initiated by BHP Mitsubishi Alliance for a couple of coking coal mines.

Both the mines are owned by BHP in partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi Development Corporation.

The proposed acquisitions come as Whitehaven faces questions from minority shareholder Bell Rock around its paused share buyback programme.

"The board will make a decision regarding resumption of the share buyback at the appropriate time," the coal miner said in September while confirming its interest in the two mines.

