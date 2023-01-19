Australia's Whitehaven sees sharp jump in profit on strong coal demand, prices

(Adds details on forecast, output)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal said on Friday it expected profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 to more than quadruple, underpinned by strong underlying prices due to tight supply.

The country's largest independent coal miner said it achieved an average price of A$527 per tonne for its coal in the second quarter, compared with A$211 per tonne realised a year earlier.

The company now expects to report first-half EBITDA of about A$2.6 billion ($1.80 billion), from A$0.6 billion.

"Strong ongoing demand for high CV (calorific value) coal, coupled with supply constraints, underpinned high prices, a solid December quarter and an exceptional first half result," Chief Executive Paul Flynn said.

The company's strong performance came despite facing operational issues due to wet weather and floods.

Whitehaven said while it expected better weather conditions in the second half, labour constraints will remain a drag.

Managed run-of-mine coal production was 4.8 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with 3.2 Mt a year ago, Whitehaven said.

The miner remained on track to deliver within the range of overall production, sales and cost guidance for fiscal 2023.

