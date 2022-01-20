Australia's Whitehaven Q2 coal output drops 23% due to bad weather

Whitehaven Coal Ltd, Australia's biggest independent coal miner, on Friday reported a 23% slump in second-quarter saleable coal production, as bad weather hit output from its flagship Maules Creek operations.

The company said managed saleable coal production for the December quarter was 3 million tonnes (mt), compared with 3.9 mt a year ago. (https://bit.ly/34ZdlUo)

