Australia's Whitehaven posts record profit on soaring coal prices

Adds details on results, background

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX posted a record annual profit on Thursday as a global energy squeeze after Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove up prices of the commodity.

Western sanctions on coal exports from major producer Russia have sparked a scramble for alternate supplies, pushing prices of the commodity to record levels and boosting earnings of producers like Whitehaven.

"‍Demand for high-quality seaborne thermal coal is expected to remain strong throughout FY23 and high-cv coal prices should continue to be well supported," Chief Executive Paul Flynn said.

Whitehaven - Australia's largest independent coal miner - reported a net profit after tax attributable of A$1.95 billion ($1.35 billion) for the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of A$543.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of A$1.89 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The year-ago results were marred by geological challenges at Whitehaven's Narrabri mine in New South Wales, where it shortened the expected mine life to focus on digging up higher quality coal.

The company declared a final dividend of 40 Australian cents per share. It did not declare a dividend last year.

($1 = 1.4472 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.