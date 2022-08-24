Australia's Whitehaven posts record annual profit on soaring coal prices

Australia's Whitehaven Coal posted a record annual profit on Thursday as a global energy squeeze after Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove up prices of the commodity.

The country's largest independent coal miner reported a net profit after tax attributable of A$1.95 billion ($1.35 billion)for the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of A$543.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of A$1.89 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 1.4472 Australian dollars)

