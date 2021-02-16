Australia's Whitehaven Coal swings to half-yearly loss on coal price slump

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Whitehaven Coal on Wednesday reported it had swung to a half-yearly loss as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in coal prices over the period.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX on Wednesday reported it had swung to a half-yearly loss as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in coal prices over the period.

Australia 's biggest independent coal miner posted a net loss after tax of A$94.5 million ($73.29 million) for six months, compared to a profit of A$27.4 million a year ago.

The loss was steeper than a UBS estimate of an interim loss of A$53 million.

($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More