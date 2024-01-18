News & Insights

Australia's Whitehaven Coal second-quarter production rises nearly 4%

January 18, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Neha Soni and John Biju for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX posted a near 4% rise in its second-quarter production on Friday, bolstered by strong performance at its Maules Creek and Gunnedah open cut mines.

The country's top independent coal miner said its managed run-of-mine (ROM) coal production for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 5.0 million tonnes (Mt), compared with 4.8 Mt a year earlier and a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 4.7 Mt.

