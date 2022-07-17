Australia's Whitehaven Coal reports higher Q4 output

July 18 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX on Monday posted a 16.9% rise in fourth-quarter production driven by higher output at its flagship Narrabri mine in New South Wales state.

The company said run-of-mine coal production was 6.4 million tonnes for the quarter to June 30, compared with 5.4 million tonnes a year ago.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.