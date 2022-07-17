Australia's Whitehaven Coal Q4 output jumps on flagship mine boost

Adds background, share moves

July 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX on Monday posted a 16.9% rise in fourth-quarter production, driven by higher output at its Narrabri mine, and said it expects record core earnings in the coming year.

Whitehaven's production update and outlook comes after months of struggle due to downtime at Narrabri for additional longwall equipment repairs, and operational challenges because of floods and COVID-19-led labour shortages at its mines.

The country's largest independent coal miner said its run-of-mine coal output was 6.4 million tonnes for the quarter to June 30, compared with 5.4 million tonnes a year ago.

For FY22, it expects to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about A$3.0 billion ($2.04) billion, compared with A$0.2 billion last year.

"Improved operational performance combined with record-high coal price will underpin our strongest ever full-year result," Chief Executive Paul Flynn said in a statement.

The company, which has benefited from surging coal prices amid sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, said it continues to view the commodity price as well supported for 2022 and 2023.

Its peers Coronado Global CRN.AX and New Hope NHC.AX also said earlier this year they received more requests for metallurgical coal from existing and new European customers ahead of a EU ban on Russian coal imports in August.

However, Whitehaven flagged that general labour shortages "remain a key challenge" for its operations, days after the world's biggest iron ore producer, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L, warned of labour shortages in Western Australia.

Whitehaven's shares rose as much as 9.5% to hit their all-time high, while the broader market traded 0.6% higher.

($1 = 1.4699 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Stephen Coates and Uttaresh.V)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.