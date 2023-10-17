Australia's Whitehaven Coal production rises nearly 33% in first quarter

Adds details on results in paragraph 2 and thermal coal outlook in paragraphs 5-6

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX posted a near 33% rise in its first-quarter production on Wednesday, helped by higher output across most sites and production ramp-up at its key Narrabri mine.

"Narrabri's longwall ramp-up continued throughout the quarter, with improved performance in the month of September," Chief Executive Paul Flynn said in a statement.

The country's top independent coal miner said its managed run-of-mine (ROM) coal production was 5.3 million tonnes for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 4.0 million tonnes a year earlier and beating a Morgan Stanley estimate of 4.75 million tonnes.

Narrabri's ROM production came in at 1.5 million tonnes, up more than three-fold from the April-June period, reflecting a full quarter of longwall production.

Meanwhile, rising power requirements ahead of colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere are expected to keep demand and prices for thermal coal supported in coming months.

"With the approaching Northern Hemisphere winter, we expect thermal coal prices to firm on increased seaborne demand as stocks deplete," Whitehaven said.

