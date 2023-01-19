Australia’s Whitehaven Coal posts 50% jump in second-quarter output

Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

January 19, 2023 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX posted a sharp rise in quarterly coal production on Friday, helped by higher output at its flagship Narrabri mine, despite the impact of wet weather on volumes from open cut mines.

The country's largest independent coal miner said its managed run-of-mine coal production was 4.8 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with 3.2 Mt a year ago and a Macquarie estimate of 3.9 Mt.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.