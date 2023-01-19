Australia’s Whitehaven Coal posts 50% jump in second-quarter output

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX posted a sharp rise in quarterly coal production on Friday, helped by higher output at its flagship Narrabri mine, despite the impact of wet weather on volumes from open cut mines.

The country's largest independent coal miner said its managed run-of-mine coal production was 4.8 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with 3.2 Mt a year ago and a Macquarie estimate of 3.9 Mt.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

