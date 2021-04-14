Australia's Whitehaven Coal lowers annual sales forecast on Narrabri mine issues

April 15 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX on Thursday lowered its sales forecast for the year due to issues at its Narrabri underground mine.

The country's largest independent coal miner reported a 7% rise in third-quarter sales due to higher industrial activity as countries reopen their economies.

The company said managed saleable coal production for the March quarter came in at 4.3 million tonnes (mt), up from 4.1 mt a year ago.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.