Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter production rises nearly 33%

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX posted a near 33% rise in its first-quarter production on Wednesday, helped by improved production across all sites and production ramp-up at its key Narrabri mine.

The country's top independent coal miner said its managed run-of-mine coal production for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 5.3 million tonnes, compared with 4.0 million tonnes a year earlier and a Morgan Stanley estimate of 4.75 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Adwitiya Srivastava in ; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

