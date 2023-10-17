News & Insights

Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter production rises nearly 33%

October 17, 2023 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by Upasana Singh and Adwitiya Srivastava in for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX posted a near 33% rise in its first-quarter production on Wednesday, helped by improved production across all sites and production ramp-up at its key Narrabri mine.

The country's top independent coal miner said its managed run-of-mine coal production for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 5.3 million tonnes, compared with 4.0 million tonnes a year earlier and a Morgan Stanley estimate of 4.75 million tonnes.

