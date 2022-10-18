Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23% due to heavy floods

Adds details

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX on Wednesday reported a 23% plunge in first-quarter production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales which impacted operations across its mines, with zero access to its Maules Creek mine for about a week.

Severe wet weather conditions including floods across Australia's two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria have impacted mining operations in the area.

"Operations slowed further as a result of labour shortages, absenteeism and seasonal impacts relating to heavy fog and increased noise-related delays in the winter months," the company said.

The country's largest independent coal miner reported managed run-of-mine production of 4.0 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with brokerage Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt, and the company's year-ago production of 5.2 Mt.

Run-of-mine coal refers to ungraded coal before it is processed.

Managed sales of coal produced during the period were 3.7 million tonnes, down 11.9% from last year.

Whitehaven achieved a record average coal price of A$581 per tonne, compared with A$189 per tonne a year earlier.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.