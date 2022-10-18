Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23%

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX on Wednesday posted a 23% drop in its first-quarter production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales and lack of access to Maules Creek mine.

The country's largest independent coal miner reported managed run-of-mine coal production of 4.0 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with brokerage Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt, and the company's year-ago production of 5.2 Mt.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.