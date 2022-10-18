Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23%

Contributors
Upasana Singh Reuters
Nausheen Thusoo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd on Wednesday posted a 23% drop in its first-quarter production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales and lack of access to Maules Creek mine.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX on Wednesday posted a 23% drop in its first-quarter production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales and lack of access to Maules Creek mine.

The country's largest independent coal miner reported managed run-of-mine coal production of 4.0 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with brokerage Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt, and the company's year-ago production of 5.2 Mt.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More