Australia's Whitehaven Coal cuts annual production guidance due to floods

November 08, 2022 — 05:08 pm EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian coal producer Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX said on Wednesday it expected lower production for the 2023 fiscal year due to flooding impacts from La Niña affecting access to its open-cut mines.

Whitehaven now expects managed run-of-mine coal production of between 19.0 million tonnes (Mt) and 20.4 Mt for 2023, down from its previous guidance of 20.0 Mt to 22.0 Mt.

