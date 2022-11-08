Australia's Whitehaven Coal cuts annual production guidance due to floods

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian coal producer Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX said on Wednesday it expected lower production for the 2023 fiscal year due to flooding impacts from La Niña affecting access to its open-cut mines.

Whitehaven now expects managed run-of-mine coal production of between 19.0 million tonnes (Mt) and 20.4 Mt for 2023, down from its previous guidance of 20.0 Mt to 22.0 Mt.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.