Australia's Westpac warns of $824 mln hit to second-half earnings

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX warned on Monday that its second-half reported net profit and cash earnings after tax will be reduced by A$1.3 billion ($824 million), citing a loss on the sale of its life insurance business, among others.

($1 = 1.5775 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.