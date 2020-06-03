WBC

Australia's Westpac unveils findings from compliance review

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday its millions of breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws were caused by "faults of omission" and not intentional wrongdoing.

Unclear accountabilities as well as a lack of understanding and expertise caused the compliance failures, the company said in a statement.

Last month, the country's second-largest bank had admitted to the charges but denied accusations it enabled illegal payments between known child sex offenders.

