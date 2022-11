SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Westpac did not immediatley respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

