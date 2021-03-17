Markets

Australia's Westpac To Sell Lenders Mortgage Insurance Unit To Arch Capital

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Australia's Westpac Group (WBC.AX, WBK) said that it agreed to sell its Lenders Mortgage Insurance business to Arch Capital Group. The company also entered into a 10-year exclusive supply agreement for Arch to provide Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) to the Group.

Westpac noted that the sale price will be at book value which will be determined at completion. The transaction also includes small, fixed annual payments to Westpac over the next 10 years.

Westpac noted that it will record a loss on sale in fiscal year 2021 from separation and transaction costs along with the A$84 million write down in goodwill. The transaction is expected to add about 7bps to Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio.

Westpac noted that it will retain responsibility for certain legacy matters and provide protection to Arch through a combination of customary warranties and indemnities.

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of August 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular