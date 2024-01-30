Australia's Westpac to pay penalties over breach of conduct in rate swap deal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Wednesday that a court found Westpac WBC.AX engaged in unethical conduct while carrying out an A$12 billion ($7.88 billion) interest rate swap transaction in 2016, and imposed a maximum penalty of A$1.8 million. ($1 = 1.5235 Australian dollars)

