Australia's Westpac to pay penalties over breach of conduct in rate swap deal

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

January 30, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Wednesday that a court found Westpac WBC.AX engaged in unethical conduct while carrying out an A$12 billion ($7.88 billion) interest rate swap transaction in 2016, and imposed a maximum penalty of A$1.8 million. ($1 = 1.5235 Australian dollars)

