Australia's Westpac to merge pension funds with Mercer and sell advisory business

Harshita Swaminathan
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Thursday it would merge its personal and corporate pension funds, BT, with the Mercer Super Trust, another pension fund.

Westpac will also sell its Advance Asset Management, a financial advisory business it owns, to Mercer, which manages the Mercer Super Trust.

