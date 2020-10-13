Australia's Westpac to exit operations in China

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Wednesday said it will exit operations in China along with other markets in Asia after a review of its international businesses, as it seeks to focus on its core domestic and New Zealand customers.

The country's second-largest lender said it will consolidate its operations into branches in Singapore, London and New York, and exit operations in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Jakarta.

Westpac said the changes will help improve its capital efficiency, including by reducing its risk-weighted assets by over A$5 billion ($3.6 billion).

($1 = 1.3963 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.