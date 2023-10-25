Australia's Westpac sees lower profit in fiscal 2023 as one-off costs bite

Adds details on outlook in paragraphs 2 to 4

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Thursday it expects its net profit after tax in fiscal 2023 to decline by A$173 million ($109.11 million) due to certain one-off items, including the sale of its asset management business and write-down of assets.

The bank sees an increase in provisions for customer refunds and associated payments and restructuring costs, among others, in fiscal 2023. Westpac reported a net profit attributable of A$5.69 billion in fiscal 2022.

The company noted that the notable items recorded in fiscal 2023 are significantly lower than the notable items of A$874 million recorded in fiscal 2022.

The net impact of these one-off items will reduce the bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by 4 basis points, it added.

($1 = 1.5855 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

