Australia's Westpac sees higher costs related to bushfires, regulations

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Wednesday that its fiscal 2020 earnings would be hit by a rise in costs related to deadly bushfires and a lawsuit brought by financial crime regulator AUSTRAC.

In a limited trading update, Westpac said it would need to reconsider its cost projections for the year owing to more stringent regulatory oversight.

