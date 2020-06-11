Australia's Westpac says regulator may include more allegations in money-laundering case

June 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Friday said it was notified by the financial crime watchdog that it may include additional allegations of wrongdoing in its case against the lender for breaching anti-money laundering laws.

Westpac said in a statement that AUSTRAC had requested further information on matters including suspicious transactions for 272 customers previously reported.

The country's second-largest lender has previously said an internal investigation had concluded that child exploitation payments made through its system were the result of "faults of omission" and not intentional wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.