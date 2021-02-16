Australia's Westpac reports lower stressed assets; Q1 profit improves

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit, compared with the average of the previous two quarters, and saw a decline in stressed assets, as the Australian economy and the housing market recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's third-largest bank said cash profit for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at A$1.97 billion ($1.53 billion), up over the quarterly average of A$808 million over the last two quarters.

($1 = 1.2887 Australian dollars)

