Australia's Westpac reaches agreement with regulator in money-laundering case

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with regulator AUSTRAC in its case against the lender for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

As part of the agreement, both Westpac and AUSTRAC have agreed to recommend to the court that Westpac pay a penalty of A$1.3 billion ($919.36 million), the country's second-largest bank said.

($1 = 1.4140 Australian dollars)

