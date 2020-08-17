Australia's Westpac posts Q3 cash earnings of $952 mln, scraps dividend

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Tuesday reported quarterly cash earnings of A$1.32 billion ($952.25 million) and scrapped its interim dividend, citing ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The unaudited cash earnings figure for the third quarter was higher than the average of its earnings in the preceding two quarters, the Sydney-based lender said in a brief trading update.

Westpac also said it would not pay an interim dividend. The lender had postponed a decision on the payout during its half-year results.

($1 = 1.3862 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

