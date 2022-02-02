Australia's Westpac posts 20% drop in Q1 cash earnings

Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday posted an around 20% drop in first-quarter cash earnings and pointed to shrinking margins as it struggles with steep competition in mortgages.

Australia's fourth-largest bank by market value said cash earnings for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at A$1.58 billion ($1.13 billion), compared with A$1.97 billion reported a year ago.

It beat a A$1.47 billion forecast by Citigroup and A$1.38 billion by Morgan Stanley.

($1 = 1.3996 Australian dollars)

