Australia's Westpac picks an insider to head financial crime and compliance

May 19 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX named an insider on Tuesday to a newly created role to oversee financial crime and compliance after the bank was caught up in a major money laundering scandal toward the end of last year.

Les Vance currently serves as the chief operating officer of Australia's second-biggest bank's consumer division and has been with the lender since 2008.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.