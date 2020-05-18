WBC

Australia's Westpac picks an insider to head financial crime and compliance

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Westpac Banking Corp named an insider on Tuesday to a newly created role to oversee financial crime and compliance after the bank was caught up in a major money laundering scandal toward the end of last year.

May 19 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX named an insider on Tuesday to a newly created role to oversee financial crime and compliance after the bank was caught up in a major money laundering scandal toward the end of last year.

Les Vance currently serves as the chief operating officer of Australia's second-biggest bank's consumer division and has been with the lender since 2008.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters