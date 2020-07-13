Australia's Westpac names Michael Rowland as CFO

July 14 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Tuesday named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer.

Acting chief financial officer Gary Thursby, who took on the role in December after Australia's second-largest bank found itself engulfed in a major money-laundering scandal, will continue until Rowland joins later this year.

