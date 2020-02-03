US Markets

Australia's Westpac hit with second U.S. class-action

Investor rights law firm Bernstein Liebhard has filed a class-action suit against Australia's No. 2 lender, Westpac Banking Corp, accusing it of failing to monitor financial crime, the law firm said on Monday.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investor rights law firm Bernstein Liebhard has filed a class-action suit against Australia's No. 2 lender, Westpac Banking Corp , accusing it of failing to monitor financial crime, the law firm said on Monday. The suit was filed in a U.S. court on behalf of investors who bought Westpac's securities between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, the firm said in a statement. On Saturday, Westpac said the U.S.-based Rosen Law Firm had filed a class-action lawsuit, naming as defendants former chief executive Brian Hartzer and interim chief executive Peter King. [nL4N2A04TB] (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;)) Keywords: WESTPAC LAWSUITS/ (URGENT)

