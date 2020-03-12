Australia's Westpac hit with class action lawsuit over financial crime disclosure

March 13 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Friday a class-action lawsuit was filed by certain shareholders who sought to recover damages relating to disclosure issues with its financial crime monitoring and a recent money-laundering scandal.

Australia's second largest lender said the shareholders had bought their stake in the firm during a six-year period between Dec. 16, 2013 and Nov. 19 last year.

Australian financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC sued Westpac in November last year, accusing it of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws and facilitating payments between known child abusers.

Local law firm Johnson Winter & Slattery filed the lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Westpac shares. The lender said the claim did not specify the amount of damages sought.

The lender was hit by a similar lawsuit in December by law firm Phi Finney McDonald.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

