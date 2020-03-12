Australia's Westpac hit with class action lawsuit over financial crime disclosure

Contributor
Niyati Shetty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday a class-action lawsuit was filed by certain shareholders who sought to recover damages relating to disclosure issues with its financial crime monitoring and a recent money-laundering scandal.

March 13 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Friday a class-action lawsuit was filed by certain shareholders who sought to recover damages relating to disclosure issues with its financial crime monitoring and a recent money-laundering scandal.

Australia's second largest lender said the shareholders had bought their stake in the firm during a six-year period between Dec. 16, 2013 and Nov. 19 last year.

Australian financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC sued Westpac in November last year, accusing it of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws and facilitating payments between known child abusers.

Local law firm Johnson Winter & Slattery filed the lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Westpac shares. The lender said the claim did not specify the amount of damages sought.

The lender was hit by a similar lawsuit in December by law firm Phi Finney McDonald.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822793;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters