Australia's Westpac half-year cash earnings more than triple

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Westpac Banking Corp laid out a three-year plan to cut costs on Monday as its first-half cash earnings more than tripled from last year's plunge.

Australia's second-largest bank said cash earnings for the six months ended March 31 rose to A$3.54 billion ($2.73 billion), compared with A$993 million last year. This was above a forecast of A$3.28 billion in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 1.2960 Australian dollars)

