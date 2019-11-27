Australia's Westpac gives withdrawal option for share purchase applicants

Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it would let investors withdraw their share purchase applications filed prior to the money laundering allegations made by financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC on Nov. 20.

The decision was taken after discussions with Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Wesptac said, adding that eligible applicants could withdraw their applications by Dec. 6.

